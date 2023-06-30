Truist Securities Maintains Trustmark (TRMK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.44% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trustmark is 27.64. The forecasts range from a low of 26.76 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 27.44% from its latest reported closing price of 21.69.

The projected annual revenue for Trustmark is 810MM, an increase of 14.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

Trustmark Declares $0.23 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $21.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 4.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustmark. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMK is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 46,231K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMK is 2.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,017K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 28.63% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,852K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 30.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,673K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 34.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,439K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 30.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,342K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trustmark Background Information

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 187 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

