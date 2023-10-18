Truist Securities Maintains TREX (TREX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of TREX (NYSE:TREX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.81% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for TREX is 80.40. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 38.81% from its latest reported closing price of 57.92.

The projected annual revenue for TREX is 1,085MM, an increase of 11.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 894 funds or institutions reporting positions in TREX. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.33%, an increase of 24.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 129,166K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,181K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares, representing a decrease of 16.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,777K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,001K shares, representing an increase of 16.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 53.30% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,674K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,602K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 29.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,420K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 25.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,300K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 25.79% over the last quarter.

TREX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

