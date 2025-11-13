Truist Securities Maintains TreeHouse Foods (THS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.92% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TreeHouse Foods is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.92% from its latest reported closing price of $23.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TreeHouse Foods is 3,972MM, an increase of 19.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in TreeHouse Foods. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THS is 0.12%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 63,810K shares. The put/call ratio of THS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JANA Partners Management holds 5,821K shares representing 11.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,911K shares , representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 4,200K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,894K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares , representing a decrease of 23.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 44.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,707K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 31.06% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,913K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing an increase of 21.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 35.18% over the last quarter.

