Truist Securities Maintains Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (NasdaqGS:TMCI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.89% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Treace Medical Concepts is $5.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 125.89% from its latest reported closing price of $2.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Treace Medical Concepts is 266MM, an increase of 21.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treace Medical Concepts. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMCI is 0.08%, an increase of 13.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.81% to 63,642K shares. The put/call ratio of TMCI is 2.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 18,212K shares representing 28.58% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 6,316K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 1.01% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,634K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 30.35% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Securities holds 2,258K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,710K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares , representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 13.68% over the last quarter.

