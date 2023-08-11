Truist Securities Maintains Travel+Leisure (TNL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travel+Leisure is 53.62. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 30.44% from its latest reported closing price of 41.11.

The projected annual revenue for Travel+Leisure is 3,809MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travel+Leisure. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNL is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 75,811K shares. The put/call ratio of TNL is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 4,371K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,308K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,253K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 91.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,508K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 2.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,280K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 3.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,928K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Travel+Leisure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences.

