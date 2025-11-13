Truist Securities Maintains Toast (TOST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Toast (NYSE:TOST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.15% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Toast is $49.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.15% from its latest reported closing price of $36.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Toast is 5,630MM, a decrease of 3.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.33%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 557,690K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 48,428K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,077K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 16.98% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,703K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,722K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 8.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,229K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,813K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 15,001K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,602K shares , representing an increase of 42.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 25.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,231K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,520K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.