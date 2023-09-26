Truist Securities Maintains Thor Industries (THO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.46% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thor Industries is 93.43. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.46% from its latest reported closing price of 94.82.

The projected annual revenue for Thor Industries is 11,922MM, an increase of 7.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thor Industries. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.24%, an increase of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 60,693K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,144K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,166K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 3,251K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 28.80% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,009K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,015K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,496K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,156K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thor Industries Background Information



THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

