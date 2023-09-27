Truist Securities Maintains Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.97% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares is 68.12. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.97% from its latest reported closing price of 58.24.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares is 1,151MM, a decrease of 8.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBI is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 55,527K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBI is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,109K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,391K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 1.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,504K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 1.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,452K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,381K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

