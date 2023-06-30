Truist Securities Maintains Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.20% Upside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares is 60.49. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.20% from its latest reported closing price of 51.18.
The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares is 1,151MM, a decrease of 3.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBI is 0.28%, a decrease of 17.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 55,868K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBI is 3.16, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,123K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634K shares, representing a decrease of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 34.81% over the last quarter.
Alliancebernstein holds 2,439K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 25.10% over the last quarter.
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,067K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing an increase of 64.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 117.60% over the last quarter.
Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,500K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 4.08% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,488K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 24.98% over the last quarter.
Texas Capital Bancshares Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.
