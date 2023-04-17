Truist Securities Maintains Teleflex (TFX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teleflex is $269.67. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.21% from its latest reported closing price of $263.83.

The projected annual revenue for Teleflex is $2,942MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.70.

Teleflex Declares $0.34 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $263.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 0.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sentry Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 59.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 99.72% over the last quarter.

OSTFX - Osterweis Fund Investor Class holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 51.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 18.56% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 80K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 34.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 99.98% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 2.11% over the last quarter.

CCSMX - Conestoga SMid Cap Fund Investors Class holds 21K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 13.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleflex. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFX is 0.20%, a decrease of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 57,461K shares. The put/call ratio of TFX is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Teleflex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. The Company applys purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Its portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference.

