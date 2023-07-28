Truist Securities Maintains TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (TEL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (NYSE:TEL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.66% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is 142.90. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.66% from its latest reported closing price of 143.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is 16,287MM, a decrease of 0.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1697 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.38%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 373,944K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 34,791K shares representing 11.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,698K shares, representing an increase of 34.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 69.79% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,141K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,247K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 12.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,797K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,650K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,500K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,990K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 13.10% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,156K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.