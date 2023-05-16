Truist Securities Maintains Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 671.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taysha Gene Therapies is 5.35. The forecasts range from a low of 0.71 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 671.79% from its latest reported closing price of 0.69.

The projected annual revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies is 1MM, a decrease of 91.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taysha Gene Therapies. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSHA is 0.01%, a decrease of 50.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.63% to 17,395K shares. The put/call ratio of TSHA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,722K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing a decrease of 74.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 76.44% over the last quarter.

Tybourne Capital Management holds 1,500K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,441K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 1,293K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,158K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing an increase of 37.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 71.70% over the last quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taysha Gene Therapies is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, Taysha aims to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. Taysha Gene Therapies has combined its team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, Taysha Gene Therapies leverages its fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives.

