Truist Securities Maintains TAT Technologies (TATT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of TAT Technologies (NasdaqGM:TATT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.67% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TAT Technologies is $40.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.67% from its latest reported closing price of $42.09 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAT Technologies. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 80.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATT is 0.27%, an increase of 60.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 145.51% to 7,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,455K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 38.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 49.20% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,016K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 14.69% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 781K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing an increase of 58.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 153.38% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 432K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 361K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

