Truist Securities Maintains Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is 133.58. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.29% from its latest reported closing price of 124.51.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is 7,142MM, an increase of 47.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.99% to 188,878K shares. The put/call ratio of TTWO is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 11,415K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,993K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 88.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 662.94% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,563K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,548K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 471.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,098K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,970K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,694K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,894K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

