Truist Securities Maintains Sysco (SYY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sysco is 87.72. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.99% from its latest reported closing price of 75.63.

The projected annual revenue for Sysco is 80,236MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sysco. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYY is 0.37%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 489,672K shares. The put/call ratio of SYY is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,537K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,128K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 85.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,736K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,564K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,708K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,399K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 4.85% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 15,297K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,841K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 13,660K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,603K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Sysco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion.

