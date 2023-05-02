Truist Securities Maintains Sunpower (SPWR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Sunpower (NASDAQ:SPWR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunpower is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 6.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 36.62% from its latest reported closing price of 12.94.

The projected annual revenue for Sunpower is 2,040MM, an increase of 17.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunpower. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.11%, a decrease of 31.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 69,440K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 4,705K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 80.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 277.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,987K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,541K shares, representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 19.82% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 2,730K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 17.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,638K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 26.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,636K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

