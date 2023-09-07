Truist Securities Maintains Spotify Technology (SPOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.44% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is 175.62. The forecasts range from a low of 110.09 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.44% from its latest reported closing price of 160.47.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 13,855MM, an increase of 11.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.59%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 121,564K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 25,177K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,495K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 177.76% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,314K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,425K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 25.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,127K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,708K shares, representing a decrease of 42.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 77.54% over the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 3,618K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,239K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 21.57% over the last quarter.

Spotify Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

