Truist Securities Maintains Spotify Technology (SPOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.14% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is $134.38. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.14% from its latest reported closing price of $134.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is $13,855MM, an increase of 18.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SeaBridge Investment Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 339K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 87.21% over the last quarter.

Tax-Managed International Equity Portfolio - Tax-Managed International Equity Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.44%, an increase of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 116,562K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Spotify Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

See all Spotify Technology regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.