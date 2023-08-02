Truist Securities Maintains SouthState (SSB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SouthState is 84.72. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.08% from its latest reported closing price of 77.67.

The projected annual revenue for SouthState is 1,869MM, an increase of 13.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in SouthState. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.67% to 86,502K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,933K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,146K shares, representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,064K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,849K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 6.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,335K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,329K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 12.91% over the last quarter.

SouthState Background Information

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

