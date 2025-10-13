Truist Securities Maintains Sonoco Products (SON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.39% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sonoco Products is $58.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.39% from its latest reported closing price of $39.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sonoco Products is 7,620MM, an increase of 20.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonoco Products. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SON is 0.15%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 97,204K shares. The put/call ratio of SON is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,212K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 12.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,181K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,828K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares , representing an increase of 41.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 50.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,805K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 77.95% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,646K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 13.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.