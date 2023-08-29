Truist Securities Maintains Simon Property Group (SPG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simon Property Group is 134.20. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.18% from its latest reported closing price of 111.67.

The projected annual revenue for Simon Property Group is 4,983MM, a decrease of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG is 0.46%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 315,839K shares. The put/call ratio of SPG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 24,433K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,581K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,968K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,199K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 3.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,687K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,121K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 8.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,785K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,629K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,643K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,144K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Simon Property Group Background Information



Simon Property Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company Its properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

