Truist Securities Maintains SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SilverBow Resources is $52.28. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 119.64% from its latest reported closing price of $23.80.

The projected annual revenue for SilverBow Resources is $1,046MM, an increase of 38.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 69K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 24.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBOW by 17.39% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBOW by 8.79% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 16K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBOW by 20.84% over the last quarter.

TASVX - PGIM QMA SMALL-CAP VALUE FUND Class Z holds 21K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverBow Resources. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBOW is 0.17%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.96% to 20,582K shares. The put/call ratio of SBOW is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

SilverBow Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested.

