Truist Securities Maintains Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Silgan Holdings (NYSE:SLGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.15% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Silgan Holdings is $59.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.28 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 55.15% from its latest reported closing price of $38.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Silgan Holdings is 6,680MM, an increase of 3.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silgan Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGN is 0.18%, an increase of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 109,527K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,775K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,917K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,457K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869K shares , representing an increase of 35.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 78.21% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,881K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares , representing an increase of 21.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,751K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 3.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,648K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 0.01% over the last quarter.

