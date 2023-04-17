Truist Securities Maintains Shake Shack (SHAK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack is $58.90. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of $54.03.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack is $1,109MM, an increase of 23.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 143.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 54.02% over the last quarter.

SLYG - SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF holds 96K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 25.51% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EWSC - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 1.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.26%, an increase of 62.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 39,126K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Shake Shack Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

