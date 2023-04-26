Truist Securities Maintains Sensata Techologies Holdings (ST) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Sensata Techologies Holdings (NYSE:ST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensata Techologies Holdings is 57.86. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 31.09% from its latest reported closing price of 44.14.

The projected annual revenue for Sensata Techologies Holdings is 4,268MM, an increase of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.79.

Sensata Techologies Holdings Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $44.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.99%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 1.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensata Techologies Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST is 0.28%, a decrease of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 185,145K shares. The put/call ratio of ST is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 16,358K shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,325K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 9,853K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236K shares, representing an increase of 46.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 119.79% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,564K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,671K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 2.13% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 8,290K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,750K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 10.16% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 7,037K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sensata Technologies Holding Background Information

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 12 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.

