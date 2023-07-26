Truist Securities Maintains Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.24% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensata Technologies Holding is 57.12. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 34.24% from its latest reported closing price of 42.55.

The projected annual revenue for Sensata Technologies Holding is 4,268MM, an increase of 4.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensata Technologies Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST is 0.32%, an increase of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 183,987K shares. The put/call ratio of ST is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 16,470K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,553K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,564K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 9,468K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,853K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 12.64% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 8,669K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,290K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 11.45% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 7,031K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,037K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Sensata Technologies Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 12 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.

