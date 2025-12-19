Truist Securities Maintains ON Semiconductor (ON) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of ON Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:ON) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.58% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor is $59.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.58% from its latest reported closing price of $55.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ON Semiconductor is 9,874MM, an increase of 59.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,593 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ON is 0.22%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 514,656K shares. The put/call ratio of ON is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 22,718K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,027K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 15,203K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,683K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 67.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,123K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,359K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 89.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,448K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,312K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 16.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,862K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,709K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 15.93% over the last quarter.

