Truist Securities Maintains Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Seacoast Banking Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.74% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seacoast Banking Of Florida is 28.94. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $38.06. The average price target represents an increase of 34.74% from its latest reported closing price of 21.48.

The projected annual revenue for Seacoast Banking Of Florida is 688MM, an increase of 55.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.25.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida Declares $0.18 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $21.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.37%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 4.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seacoast Banking Of Florida. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBCF is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.95% to 85,566K shares. The put/call ratio of SBCF is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,428K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares, representing an increase of 21.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 6.44% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,450K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares, representing a decrease of 25.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 43.36% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,150K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares, representing a decrease of 37.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 46.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,836K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 88.55% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 2,738K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing an increase of 39.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.3 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 51 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties.

