Truist Securities Maintains Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 751.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sangamo Therapeutics is 10.90. The forecasts range from a low of 4.24 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 751.77% from its latest reported closing price of 1.28.

The projected annual revenue for Sangamo Therapeutics is 125MM, a decrease of 48.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sangamo Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMO is 0.13%, an increase of 96.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 111,071K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 12,651K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,122K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 40.16% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,824K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares, representing an increase of 35.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 15.50% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,455K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 40.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,165K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 3,819K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,808K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 87.55% over the last quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering.

