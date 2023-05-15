Truist Securities Maintains Safehold (SAFE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Safehold is 38.29. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 34.95% from its latest reported closing price of 28.37.

The projected annual revenue for Safehold is 335MM, an increase of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

Safehold Declares $0.18 Dividend

On March 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $28.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 3.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safehold. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFE is 0.08%, a decrease of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 27,627K shares. The put/call ratio of SAFE is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Msd Capital L P holds 5,205K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company.

Long Pond Capital holds 3,259K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 71.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 221.24% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 2,814K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares, representing an increase of 31.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 31.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,326K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 0.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,802K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares, representing an increase of 29.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 39.20% over the last quarter.

Safehold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Safehold Inc. is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

