Truist Securities Maintains Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.51% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises is $339.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $231.50 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.51% from its latest reported closing price of $266.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 17,768MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCL is 0.30%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 303,588K shares. The put/call ratio of RCL is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 32,950K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,642K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 2.21% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,536K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,223K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,257K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,868K shares , representing a decrease of 34.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 27.91% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,988K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,831K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 7.48% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 14,744K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,792K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 35.09% over the last quarter.

