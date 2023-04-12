Truist Securities Maintains Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riley Exploration Permian is $50.49. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 10.70% from its latest reported closing price of $45.61.

The projected annual revenue for Riley Exploration Permian is $295MM, a decrease of 8.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Strs Ohio holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 26.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 14.27% over the last quarter.

NewSquare Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riley Exploration Permian. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPX is 0.33%, a decrease of 17.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 10,712K shares. The put/call ratio of REPX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Riley Exploration Permian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on steadily growing its reserves, production and cash flow through the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs, in the Permian Basin.

