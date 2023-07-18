Truist Securities Maintains Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.06% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Restaurant Brands International is 76.44. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.06% from its latest reported closing price of 77.26.

The projected annual revenue for Restaurant Brands International is 6,787MM, an increase of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

Restaurant Brands International Declares $0.55 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 received the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $77.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 6.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restaurant Brands International. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QSR is 0.36%, an increase of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.80% to 324,018K shares. The put/call ratio of QSR is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 41,508K shares representing 13.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,096K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 24,194K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 22,649K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,349K shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,548K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,270K shares, representing an increase of 44.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 77.06% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 18,076K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company.

Restaurant Brands International Background Information

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ('RBI') is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

