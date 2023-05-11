Truist Securities Maintains Repay Holdings Corporation - (RPAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Repay Holdings Corporation - (NASDAQ:RPAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repay Holdings Corporation - is 11.78. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 90.32% from its latest reported closing price of 6.19.

The projected annual revenue for Repay Holdings Corporation - is 318MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repay Holdings Corporation -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPAY is 0.24%, an increase of 66.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 94,430K shares. The put/call ratio of RPAY is 2.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,215K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,190K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,739K shares, representing a decrease of 87.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 42.80% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,915K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 2,913K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Owls Nest Partners IA holds 2,758K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares, representing an increase of 32.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 75.00% over the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

