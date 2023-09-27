Truist Securities Maintains Renasant (RNST) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.59% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renasant is 34.53. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 37.59% from its latest reported closing price of 25.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Renasant is 718MM, an increase of 13.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

Renasant Declares $0.22 Dividend

On August 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $25.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.10%, a decrease of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 52,350K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 3.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,913K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,395K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing an increase of 44.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 140.54% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,073K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 4.73% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,798K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 45.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 54.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,649K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 20.76% over the last quarter.

Renasant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.