Truist Securities Maintains Renasant (RNST) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.54% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renasant is 33.00. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.54% from its latest reported closing price of 30.69.

The projected annual revenue for Renasant is 718MM, an increase of 13.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.12%, a decrease of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 50,929K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,913K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,395K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing an increase of 44.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 220.39% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,850K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,640K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 23.33% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,466K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Renasant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

