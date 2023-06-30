Truist Securities Maintains Renasant (RNST) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.29% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renasant is 33.73. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.29% from its latest reported closing price of 26.71.

The projected annual revenue for Renasant is 718MM, an increase of 12.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

Renasant Declares $0.22 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $26.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 50,786K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,913K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,850K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,640K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 23.33% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,462K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 17.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,392K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Renasant Background Information

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

