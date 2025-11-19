Truist Securities Maintains Regency Centers Corporation - Preferred Stock (REGCP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Regency Centers Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:REGCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.12% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regency Centers Corporation - Preferred Stock is $27.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.93 to a high of $30.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from its latest reported closing price of $23.77 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGCP is 0.39%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 1,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGCP by 4.06% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 281K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund holds 161K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 132K shares. No change in the last quarter.

