Truist Securities Maintains Regency Centers Corporation - Preferred Stock (REGCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Regency Centers Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:REGCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.95% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regency Centers Corporation - Preferred Stock is $26.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.04 to a high of $29.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.95% from its latest reported closing price of $22.79 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGCO is 0.42%, an increase of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 1,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGCO by 3.18% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGCO by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund holds 210K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 16.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGCO by 20.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund holds 124K shares. No change in the last quarter.

