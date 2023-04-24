Truist Securities Maintains RBC Bearings (RBC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for RBC Bearings is 252.96. The forecasts range from a low of 213.11 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.66% from its latest reported closing price of 222.56.

The projected annual revenue for RBC Bearings is 1,611MM, an increase of 12.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBC Bearings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBC is 0.45%, an increase of 15.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 38,017K shares. The put/call ratio of RBC is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,980K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 2.48% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,173K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,065K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares, representing a decrease of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 49.79% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,856K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,332K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 47.96% over the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

