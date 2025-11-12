Truist Securities Maintains RadNet (RDNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of RadNet (NasdaqGM:RDNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.51% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for RadNet is $82.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.51% from its latest reported closing price of $74.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RadNet is 1,584MM, a decrease of 19.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in RadNet. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDNT is 0.33%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 93,284K shares. The put/call ratio of RDNT is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,514K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 3,263K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,690K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares , representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 23.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,203K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,743K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 16.39% over the last quarter.

