Truist Securities Maintains QXO (QXO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of QXO (NYSE:QXO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.85% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for QXO is $32.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 50.85% from its latest reported closing price of $21.83 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in QXO. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 27.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QXO is 0.75%, an increase of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 665,834K shares. The put/call ratio of QXO is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 86,493K shares representing 12.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,290K shares , representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QXO by 29.84% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 38,251K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,909K shares , representing a decrease of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QXO by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 33,602K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,562K shares , representing an increase of 17.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QXO by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Affinity Partners GP holds 32,672K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Falcon Edge Capital holds 24,390K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

