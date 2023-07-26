Truist Securities Maintains QuantumScape Corp - (QS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of QuantumScape Corp - (NYSE:QS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.73% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for QuantumScape Corp - is 5.83. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.73% from its latest reported closing price of 9.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for QuantumScape Corp - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuantumScape Corp -. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.20%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.95% to 117,995K shares. The put/call ratio of QS is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 14,795K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,170K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,005K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 36.34% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 6,272K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415K shares, representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 61.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,068K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,970K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 40.73% over the last quarter.

KPCB XIV Associates holds 5,071K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QuantumScape Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination in the automotive sector. Kensington is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners LLC and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Daniel Huber. Kensington is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.