Truist Securities Maintains PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is $52.17. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.04% from its latest reported closing price of $51.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is $882MM, an increase of 26.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 56K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 101K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 1,302.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 86.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,852K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 28.22% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 132K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 99.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 87,982K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

PTC Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

See all PTC Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.