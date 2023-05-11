Truist Securities Maintains Proterra (PTRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Proterra is 4.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1.82 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 203.32% from its latest reported closing price of 1.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Proterra is 549MM, an increase of 66.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proterra. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTRA is 0.26%, an increase of 111.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 151,015K shares. The put/call ratio of PTRA is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 30,691K shares representing 13.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,214K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTRA by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Tao Pro holds 11,518K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen Investment Management holds 10,575K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,101K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Winslow Capital Management holds 5,508K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,510K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTRA by 28.09% over the last quarter.

Proterra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Proterra, Inc. operates as an automotive and energy storage company. The Company designs and manufactures electric transit buses and electric charging systems. Proterra serves customers worldwide.

See all Proterra regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.