Truist Securities Maintains Proassurance (PRA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Proassurance (NYSE:PRA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Proassurance is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 87.73% from its latest reported closing price of 13.04.

The projected annual revenue for Proassurance is 1,130MM, an increase of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

Proassurance Declares $0.05 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023 received the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $13.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.46%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 16.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proassurance. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRA is 0.14%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 55,685K shares. The put/call ratio of PRA is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,731K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 83.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,526K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,217K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 37.62% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,162K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 7.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,649K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Proassurance Background Information

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated 'A' (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated 'A-' (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.

