Truist Securities Maintains PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PotlatchDeltic is 54.57. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of 51.98.

The projected annual revenue for PotlatchDeltic is 1,088MM, a decrease of 7.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

PotlatchDeltic Declares $0.45 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $51.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.95%, the lowest has been 2.59%, and the highest has been 6.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.72%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in PotlatchDeltic. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCH is 0.24%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 79,770K shares. The put/call ratio of PCH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,342K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares, representing an increase of 59.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 61.40% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,695K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,595K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,659K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 3,146K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing an increase of 24.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 77.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,492K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 7.59% over the last quarter.

PotlatchDeltic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PotlatchDeltic is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

