Truist Securities Maintains PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of PotlatchDeltic (NasdaqGS:PCH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.97% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PotlatchDeltic is $52.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.97% from its latest reported closing price of $40.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PotlatchDeltic is 897MM, a decrease of 15.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in PotlatchDeltic. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCH is 0.20%, an increase of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 86,451K shares. The put/call ratio of PCH is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 5,670K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Legal & General Group holds 2,820K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 50.18% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,792K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares , representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 2.86% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,780K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,413K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 26.60% over the last quarter.

