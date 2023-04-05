Truist Securities Maintains Polaris Industries (PII) Hold Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Polaris Industries with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.59% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polaris Industries is $115.10. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.59% from its latest reported closing price of $107.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris Industries is $8,588MM, a decrease of 0.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.39.

Polaris Industries Declares $0.65 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $107.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQAL - Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 6.10% over the last quarter.

VELA Funds - VELA Small Cap Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 65.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 44.54% over the last quarter.

Duality Advisers holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 3.17% over the last quarter.

IYC - iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 0.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris Industries. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PII is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 66,274K shares. The put/call ratio of PII is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Polaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.

See all Polaris Industries regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.