Truist Securities Maintains Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSE:PLYM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.79% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plymouth Industrial Reit is 25.33. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.79% from its latest reported closing price of 22.26.

The projected annual revenue for Plymouth Industrial Reit is 206MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Declares $0.22 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $22.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.34%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 18.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plymouth Industrial Reit. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLYM is 0.30%, a decrease of 22.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 47,856K shares. The put/call ratio of PLYM is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 5,038K shares representing 11.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,756K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 40.13% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,682K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 2,513K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 25.40% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,884K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Background Information

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

